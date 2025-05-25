Pakistani origin mother, children killed in London house fire, suspect arrested

A Pakistani mother and her three children died in a house fire in north-west London early on Saturday morning. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

The fire broke out at around 01:20 BST at two adjoining terraced houses on Tillett Close in the Stonebridge area of Brent. Emergency services arrived to find both properties severely damaged.

The victims have been identified as a 43-year-old woman and her three children – a 15-year-old girl, and two boys aged eight and four. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that the woman was the mother of the three children.

According to the BBC, two other members of the same family – a woman in her 70s and a teenage girl – were also in the house and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been made public.

The Metropolitan Police said a 41-year-old man was arrested outside the property on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

The family were of Pakistani origin and had lived in the UK for over 20 years, neighbours told the BBC.

Eight fire engines and around 70 firefighters from stations across Wembley, Park Royal, and Willesden responded to the blaze. They fought the fire for several hours before it was brought under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire investigators and homicide detectives are working jointly on the case.

Neighbour Mohamed Labidi, 38, a teacher who lives on the same street, told the PA news agency he was devastated by the loss.

“I could not even look at the house,” he said. “They were good people. We used to socialise together. The children were always polite. It’s heartbreaking.”

Another resident told the BBC she heard screaming and breaking glass and came outside to see the property next door on fire.

“This is an extremely tragic incident,” said Superintendent Steve Allen of the Metropolitan Police. “The mother and her three young children have sadly lost their lives. Our thoughts are with the surviving family members and all those affected.”

The fire has shocked the local community.

Dawn Butler, the Member of Parliament for Brent East, expressed her grief on social media.

“Devastated to see the fatal fire at homes in Tillett Close last night. My prayers are with the family and friends affected by this very sad tragedy,” she posted.

A forensic tent was erected outside the house as fire investigators examined the wreckage. Police officers remained at the scene on Saturday afternoon as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have asked anyone who may have witnessed the fire or has relevant information to come forward.