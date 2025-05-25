Dar, Uzbek FM discuss bilateral ties, UAP Railway project

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich Sunday discussed existing bilateral relations, particularly Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line Project. The DPM/FM held a telephone conversation with the Uzbek foreign minister, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. The two leaders expressed the hope that the framework agreement for the regional connectivity project would be finalized soon. Views were also exchanged on the current regional situation.