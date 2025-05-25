Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, May 26, 2025


Information secy restores tender notice ads for newspapers under previous policy

News Desk

Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Syed Tahir Raza on Sunday announced the restoration of IPL tender notice advertisements for newspapers in Punjab under the previous policy.

He made the announcement during a meeting of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Punjab Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary assured the APNS committee of his complete support for the newspaper industry.

He stressed the need for regional newspapers to match the level attained by national newspapers.

