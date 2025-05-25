Pakistan crypto council CEO meets US senators to shape future of digital finance

NEW YORK – Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) CEO Bilal Bin Saqib recently met with U.S. Senators Bill Hagerty and Rick Scott in New York to strengthen cooperation on digital finance and crypto regulations. The meetings highlight Pakistan’s growing involvement in global cryptocurrency discussions and the push for clear, responsible regulation.

During the discussions, both sides focused on creating regulatory frameworks in Pakistan that match international standards. Saqib emphasized the importance of innovation and financial inclusion, while U.S. lawmakers shared insights from recent American legislation focused on stablecoins and digital privacy.

Senator Hagerty is the lead sponsor of the GENIUS Act 2025, which calls for full asset backing of stablecoins and aims to enhance financial inclusion. Meanwhile, Senator Scott supports the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act, which protects privacy by limiting direct issuance of digital currencies by central banks.

Separately, Saqib also met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters to discuss the strategic use of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence. The meeting aimed to explore how emerging technologies can drive economic growth and empower Pakistan’s youth.

These discussions come as Pakistan ramps up its digital finance efforts. The government recently announced the formation of the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA), which will regulate virtual assets, promote Bitcoin mining using surplus power, and help tokenize public assets.

With over $36 billion in remittances annually and more than 70% of the population under 30, Pakistan is well-positioned to lead in digital innovation. The country already ranks in the global top five for crypto usage and continues to grow as a hub for freelancers and IT talent.