Mahira Khan reveals son Azlan encouraged her to remarry

Superstar Mahira Khan has shared that she was initially scared of marrying again, but it was her son, Azlan, who gave her the courage to take that step. The beloved actress opened up during her recent appearance on Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast, where she spoke honestly about her personal life, career, and past controversies.

While discussing her bond with fellow actor Fawad Khan, Mahira said they are good friends and what she loves most about him is his authenticity—he is always his true self around her. She also addressed her past conflict with writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, admitting she should have contacted him privately instead of reacting emotionally on social media.

Reflecting on the incident, Mahira said she was filming the drama Neelofar when she came across news of a woman being disrespected. Without knowing the full story, she tweeted in anger, which later escalated into a controversy. She shared that her mother later advised her to express disagreements with respect, especially when dealing with senior artists.

Speaking about criticism from veteran actor Firdous Jamal, Mahira said such comments used to hurt her in the past. However, with time, she has grown stronger. She recalled how, before the release of her film Punjab Nahi Jaungi, people from her own industry criticized her as her success grew. According to her, some people feel threatened when someone becomes too successful.

Discussing her second marriage, Mahira admitted she feared losing her acting career and worried about how her son would react. But, to her surprise, Azlan played a major role in convincing her to go ahead with the marriage. She said she wanted her husband to bond with Azlan genuinely, not just because he was her son—and she’s grateful that her wish came true.

Currently, Mahira Khan is in the United States promoting her upcoming comedy film Lo Guru, set to release on Eid-ul-Azha. She will be traveling to various U.S. cities to promote the film internationally.