Ali Rehman Khan opens up: “Men are always blamed when relationships end”

Pakistani actor Ali Rehman Khan recently shared his thoughts on relationships, emotional struggles, and societal expectations in an honest conversation on Gohar Rasheed’s show. He emphasized that society often unfairly blames men when relationships fail, even if they are not at fault.

Ali revealed that he has faced emotional challenges in the past due to the breakdown of close relationships—not just romantic ones. He said that he invests his heart fully in every bond, and when those ties break, it deeply affects his mental well-being.

Speaking about gender expectations, Ali pointed out that men are often expected to hide their emotions. If a man expresses pain, people dismiss it or mock him, saying he looks perfectly fine, which discourages emotional openness.

Ali also reflected on the difference between past and present parenting styles. He shared that today’s parents are more expressive and friendly with their children, unlike in his time when fathers were often strict and less vocal about their love.

He described his mother as his best friend, while also praising his father’s influence. Although his father never stopped him from acting, he always encouraged him to maintain a job alongside his passion for acting.

Ali Rehman Khan, known for his roles in popular dramas like Diyar-e-Dil and Guru, began his career working with the United Nations before fully diving into acting. His heartfelt reflections give fans a glimpse into the emotional struggles that often go unseen behind the spotlight.