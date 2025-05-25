North Korea detains top engineers after warship launch disaster

SEOUL – North Korea has arrested several senior engineers after a major warship launch went wrong, embarrassing the regime in front of leader Kim Jong Un and a large public gathering.

The failed launch of the 5,000-tonne warship took place at the northeastern port of Chongjin. According to state media, the vessel tipped onto its side during the ceremony, damaging both the ship and the regime’s military image.

Satellite images analyzed by the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) show the ship lying on its side, partly in the harbor and partly on the slipway, covered in blue tarps.

In response to the incident, North Korean authorities have detained the chief engineer of the Chongjin Shipyard along with other key staff. The arrests follow Kim’s demand for strict punishment for those held responsible.

Despite the fiasco, Kim has ordered the vessel to be repaired before a major ruling party meeting in June. According to KCNA, the rehabilitation efforts are already underway under intense pressure.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, North Korea’s defense ministry vowed to counter what it called growing military threats from the United States, reaffirming its commitment to regional defense and military readiness.