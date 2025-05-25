Israeli strikes kill 23 in Gaza, including journalist and rescue official

GAZA – At least 23 Palestinians, including a journalist and a senior rescue official, were killed on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.

The deadly strikes hit homes in Khan Younis, Jabalia, and Nuseirat. In Jabalia, journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda and several of his family members lost their lives when an Israeli missile struck their residence early in the day, medics reported.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza’s Nuseirat, a separate strike claimed the lives of Ashraf Abu Nar—a senior official from the civil emergency service—and his wife. Their home was hit during an early morning assault. The Israeli military has not yet commented on the strikes.

According to the Palestinian government media office, Abu Warda’s death brings the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 220. The office also stated that Israeli forces currently control 77% of Gaza, using ground troops, constant bombardments, and evacuation orders to keep civilians from returning to their homes.

Despite the heavy assaults, armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad claimed to have launched several counterattacks. In statements issued Sunday, they reported ambushes and bombings targeting Israeli forces in multiple zones.

The ongoing war has now claimed over 53,900 Palestinian lives, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Aid groups continue to warn about growing levels of severe malnutrition, as much of Gaza remains devastated and cut off from essential supplies.