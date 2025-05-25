Tragedy strikes: Three children drown in Sindh pond

UMERKOT – A heartbreaking incident took place in the village of Walihaar, Umerkot district, where three children drowned while playing in a local pond. The children, all from the same family, lost their lives in this tragic accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the children were playing near the pond when they suddenly got caught in the water and were unable to swim to safety. Local residents rushed to help and quickly recovered their bodies from the pond.

The bodies were then taken to the Civil Hospital in Umerkot. After completing the necessary medical procedures, the hospital handed the children over to their grieving families for burial.

The community has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, highlighting the urgent need for increased safety measures around water bodies in rural areas. Many parents are now urging authorities to take action to prevent such tragedies.

Officials have yet to announce any formal investigation, but local leaders plan to meet with government representatives to discuss ways to improve child safety in the region.

This tragic loss serves as a reminder for families and authorities to stay vigilant and ensure proper supervision around ponds and other water sources to protect children from similar accidents in the future.