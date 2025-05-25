DPM Ishaq Dar and Uzbek FM discuss regional projects and cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich on Sunday. They discussed strengthening bilateral ties and regional connectivity projects.

The two leaders focused on the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Line Project. Both expressed hope that the framework agreement for this important regional project will be finalized soon, boosting trade and cooperation.

Additionally, they exchanged views on the current regional situation, emphasizing the need for peace and stability in the area. Their talks highlighted shared interests in enhancing collaboration across borders.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Turkiye on Sunday, beginning his four-nation tour. He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

During his visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan, the Prime Minister plans to hold broad discussions covering bilateral relations and key regional and international issues. He will also thank friendly countries for their support during Pakistan’s recent crisis with India.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will attend the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, scheduled for May 29-30. This event focuses on climate change and regional environmental challenges, underlining Pakistan’s commitment to global cooperation.