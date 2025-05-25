CM Maryam Nawaz condoles storm victims, orders swift relief in Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by severe storms and heavy rainfall across the province. She offered heartfelt condolences to the families affected by these tragic incidents.

In her statement, the Chief Minister assured that the government stands firmly with the grieving families during this difficult time. She urged all authorities to provide the best medical care to those injured in the storms.

Maryam Nawaz instructed Rescue 1122, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and district administrations to speed up relief and restoration efforts. She also ordered the PDMA to submit a detailed report on the damages caused by the weather.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasized that the Punjab government is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of its citizens amid these severe weather conditions. She stressed the importance of swift and coordinated action to minimize further harm.

Authorities have been directed to remain vigilant and ready to respond as weather conditions continue to pose risks. The government is committed to supporting affected communities until normalcy is fully restored.

Maryam Nawaz concluded by reaffirming the province’s dedication to public safety and relief, promising continuous efforts to help those impacted by the storms.