Government launches crackdown on illegal housing societies in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to launch an immediate operation against illegal constructions and unauthorized housing societies in Islamabad. The move aims to protect residents and ensure proper urban development in the capital city.

The decision came during a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday. He stressed that officers must enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy to stop all illegal construction activities without delay.

Minister Naqvi directed officials to use satellite mapping technology through the Land Information and Management System (LIMS) to detect and prevent unlawful developments effectively. He underlined the importance of providing world-class facilities to all Islamabad residents.

Furthermore, the Interior Minister called on police officers and administrative officials, including SPs and ACs, to actively perform their duties and improve the image of law enforcement in the capital. He encouraged them to introduce innovative public service initiatives, promising full government support.

He also emphasized the need to maintain control over the prices of essential commodities in Islamabad to protect consumers. The operation will be carried out with strong commitment and a spirit of national responsibility.

The meeting included key officials such as the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Islamabad Police, Deputy Commissioner, DIGs, SPs, ACs, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, and the Federal Secretary for Interior. Together, they vowed to take effective action to safeguard life, property, and public trust.