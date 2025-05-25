Nation and army stand united against aggression, says ISPR chief

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has reaffirmed that the Pakistani nation and its armed forces have always stood united and will continue to do so in the face of any threat. Speaking to university students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he emphasized national unity during recent tensions with India.

Lt Gen Chaudhry explained that after the April 22 attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) Pahalgam, India wrongly blamed Pakistan without any evidence and launched cross-border attacks. He stated that Pakistan responded with strength and discipline, standing firm against Indian aggression through “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.”

He revealed that Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, approved a strategic military response targeting 26 Indian locations after India escalated attacks on May 6 and 7. This operation was a firm message that Pakistan will not tolerate unjust aggression. A ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States, brought an end to the conflict after 87 hours.

The ISPR chief made it clear that while Pakistan responded with force, it never targeted civilian areas, showing commitment to international laws and norms. He said, “We are peace-loving and always prefer peace as our first choice,” but warned that Pakistan would deliver an even stronger response if provoked again.

On regional terrorism, Lt Gen Chaudhry accused India of being the real face behind terrorism in the region, including attacks in Pakistan. He condemned those who harm innocent people, calling them enemies of both Islam and the Pashtun culture. He urged Afghans not to allow their land to be used by terrorists.

Lastly, he criticized individuals and groups in Afghanistan who accept Indian funding and act against Pakistan’s interests. He encouraged unity, peace, and resilience, saying Pakistan’s strength lies in its people and their unwavering support for the armed forces.