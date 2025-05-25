Govt pledges full support for textile exports in upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has assured the textile sector of strong government support in the upcoming federal budget, aiming to boost exports and strengthen industrial growth. He shared these views during a high-level meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) in Islamabad.

The PTC delegation, led by Chairman Fawad Anwar along with Naveena Group Chairman Asif Tata and CEO Muhammad H. Shafqaat, raised key concerns affecting the textile and apparel industry. Discussions focused on tariff and tax reforms, energy pricing, green investment incentives, and other policy tools to enhance the sector’s global competitiveness.

Fawad Anwar emphasized that with supportive policies and a stable business environment, the textile sector could contribute an additional $3 to $4 billion in annual exports. He added that this potential aligns with the government’s vision for economic growth driven by value-added exports.

In response, the commerce minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to export-led growth and announced the formation of a special committee—headed by the finance minister—to develop a long-term, sustainable tariff rationalization plan. This committee will ensure policies align with global market trends while protecting local industry.

Moreover, Minister Khan underlined the importance of gradually reducing tariffs while providing the necessary support to help the sector remain competitive. He acknowledged that stable energy prices, simplified taxation, and investment in sustainability are essential for long-term success.

This reassurance comes at a time when the textile sector—Pakistan’s largest export industry—is seeking consistent policy support to navigate global challenges. The government’s proactive engagement signals a strong commitment to industrial revival and export diversification in the upcoming fiscal year.