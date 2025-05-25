Govt allocates 2,000MW to power AI and bitcoin mining in digital breakthrough

ISLAMABAD – In a bold step toward digital transformation, the Government of Pakistan has allocated 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to support Bitcoin mining and Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centers. This marks the first phase of a major national strategy led by the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), under the Ministry of Finance.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the initiative aims to convert Pakistan’s surplus electricity into a high-value digital asset. It is expected to attract foreign direct investment, create high-tech jobs, and generate billions in revenue for the government. “This is a turning point in Pakistan’s digital economy,” the minister added.

Pakistan’s underused energy plants, once a financial burden, will now fuel AI and crypto infrastructure—sectors known for their constant and heavy power needs. This repurposing transforms idle electricity into a revenue-generating tool, positioning Pakistan as a regional leader in digital innovation.

PCC CEO Bilal Bin Saqib highlighted that this initiative could make Pakistan a global hub for AI and cryptocurrency, provided regulations are clear and transparent. He added that Bitcoin could eventually be added to a national digital wallet, turning energy into foreign reserves and economic strength.

The project’s success is further supported by strong digital connectivity, including the recent landing of the Africa-2 submarine cable. This 45,000-kilometre system links 33 countries and boosts Pakistan’s internet capacity, which is vital for reliable and secure data center operations.

Looking ahead, the government plans to expand the project using renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydro. Strategic partnerships, tax incentives, and the development of fintech and AI innovation hubs are also in the pipeline. With over 40 million crypto users and a digitally active population, Pakistan is well on its way to becoming a regional powerhouse in AI, blockchain, and Web3 technologies.