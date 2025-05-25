Govt takes active steps to boost auto parts industry and attract investment

LAHORE – The government is taking strong steps to resolve the key challenges faced by Pakistan’s auto parts manufacturing industry, said Haroon Akhtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production. He made these remarks during a meeting with representatives of PAAPAM and PAMA at the SMEDA office in Lahore.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary for Industries and Production Saif Anjum, CEO of the Engineering Development Board Khuda Bakhsh Ali, and other senior officials. The discussion focused on improving productivity, managing energy costs, and reviewing tax policies to help the industry grow and attract investment.

Haroon Akhtar highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s clear vision to make Pakistan’s auto sector more competitive in both regional and global markets. He stressed that the government is committed to supporting industrial growth and ensuring that local manufacturers can meet international standards.

Moreover, the SAPM shared that the Ministry of Industries and Production is actively working on reforms to modernize the auto sector. These include creating a more supportive policy environment and encouraging innovation among industrialists to strengthen the industry’s value chain.

He assured the business community that the government is fully available to support them in solving their issues. All relevant departments, including the Engineering Development Board, are working together to build a strong and sustainable auto parts ecosystem in the country.

In conclusion, Haroon Akhtar reaffirmed the government’s resolve to work closely with all stakeholders. He encouraged manufacturers to take full advantage of the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure, reduce barriers, and boost local production in the auto industry.