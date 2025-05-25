ISPR releases stirring new anthem honouring operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos victory

RAWALPINDI – In a proud tribute to a significant military triumph, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a powerful new anthem titled “Dharkan Pe Aik Hi Naam.” The song marks the victory of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos and honours the unwavering bravery of the Pakistan Armed Forces. With emotional visuals and heartfelt lyrics, the anthem aims to ignite patriotism in every Pakistani heart.

The anthem not only celebrates a historic military success but also pays deep respect to the martyrs who gave their lives for the nation. It reflects the strength, courage, and resilience shown during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. Through its message, the song highlights the unity and sacrifices that shaped the outcome of the mission.

Featuring inspiring lines and dramatic visuals, the anthem echoes the spirit of the nation’s defenders. It reinforces the slogan “Har Lamha Tayyar Hum” as more than just words—it’s a promise made by every soldier. The music and message work together to evoke a sense of pride, honour, and loyalty among citizens.

Moreover, the song underlines the Pakistan military’s readiness to protect the homeland at any cost. It serves as a reminder of the nation’s strong defensive stance and unshakable commitment to peace and security. With each verse, the anthem builds a powerful emotional connection with the audience.

This musical tribute by ISPR comes at a time when national unity is more important than ever. The anthem not only strengthens the bond between the military and the people but also inspires the younger generation to love and serve their country with pride.

As the anthem continues to gain attention across digital platforms, it stands as a lasting symbol of Pakistan’s courage and determination. It reminds every citizen that behind the calm lies a force always ready to rise—united, strong, and devoted to the green and white.