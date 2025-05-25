Security forces kill 4 terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan gun battle

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with Pakistani security forces in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to Dawn News, the operation took place during an intelligence-based raid where a fierce gunfight erupted between the security forces and militants. As a result, four terrorists were neutralized on the spot.

Security sources identified three of the deceased militants as Behram, Maulana Bodan, and Fateh, while the identity of the fourth terrorist remains unknown. Authorities believe these individuals were involved in multiple attacks on both civilians and law enforcement.

After the encounter, security forces cleared the area and concluded a search operation. Officials confirmed that no casualties occurred among the security personnel during the exchange.

This operation is part of ongoing nationwide efforts by the Pakistan Army and other security agencies to combat terrorism and maintain peace. Forces continue to target networks responsible for destabilizing the region.

Meanwhile, tensions with India have reportedly emboldened proxy groups linked to hostile actors. Recently, a tragic attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, claimed the lives of seven female students and one male student, raising fresh concerns over cross-border terrorism.