Storms batter Pakistan: 14 dead, more rain forecast for Punjab and Northern regions

Heavy storms that hit parts of Punjab and surrounding regions have left at least 14 people dead and 51 injured, as authorities brace for more rain and thunderstorms across the country. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast additional rainfall today (Sunday) in Islamabad, northern Punjab, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The strong winds, accompanied by hail and rain, caused widespread damage on Saturday. In Rawalpindi, water entered homes and flooded low-lying areas, prompting the government to declare a rain emergency. Similarly, in Lahore, a powerful dust storm damaged infrastructure at Gaddafi Stadium and knocked out power in several areas.

In response to the damage, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that compensation will be given to the families of the victims under Punjab government policy. Rescue officials attributed most deaths to collapsing structures and flying debris during the storm.

Meanwhile, extreme heat continued in southern Pakistan. Jacobabad recorded a scorching 50°C on Saturday, followed closely by 49°C in Sibi and 47°C in several cities of Sindh. However, rain brought much-needed relief from the intense heat in parts of Islamabad and surrounding areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a dust storm hit Peshawar while rain and hail damaged crops in Swat, Mardan, Abbottabad, and Charsadda. Floodwaters also entered homes and shops in some areas, worsening the situation for residents already coping with power outages and road closures.

In AJK, flooding was reported in parts of Neelum Valley and Muzaffarabad. Authorities closed the Sharea Neelum road due to rising water levels. With more rain forecasted, officials urge residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and take safety precautions.