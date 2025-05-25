Karachi boils as temperature soars to 40°C, humidity makes It feel like 45°C

Karachi is facing intense heat today as the temperature is expected to reach 40°C, with the added impact of high humidity making it feel closer to 45°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The heatwave, part of a wider national weather pattern, is expected to persist throughout the week.

The PMD reported that western winds are currently blowing at 17 km/h, while humidity has climbed to 74%. This combination is causing discomfort, especially in the city’s coastal areas where the lack of a sea breeze is making the heat feel even more unbearable.

Meteorologist Owais Hyder explained that a low-pressure system over Maharashtra, India, is unlikely to bring any rain to Sindh, including Karachi. Therefore, no rainfall is expected in the city over the coming days, and the temperature is likely to remain between 40°C and 41°C until Friday.

Due to the ongoing heatwave, health experts are urging citizens to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and to take preventive measures to avoid heat exhaustion and dehydration. Wearing loose, light-coloured clothing and staying in shaded or cool areas can help reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Doctors recommend drinking fluids regularly, including water, lemon drinks, and yoghurt-based beverages like lassi. They also advise avoiding fried and spicy foods and opting for light, fresh meals to help the body stay cool.

People experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, high fever, or weakness are advised to seek medical help immediately. Experts continue to stress the importance of public awareness and precautions during this extreme weather spell.