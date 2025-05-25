Annabelle Is not missing: Officials debunk rumors after viral panic

The infamous Annabelle doll, known for its haunted reputation and appearance in horror films, sparked widespread panic online after false claims suggested it had gone missing during a tour in Louisiana.

Rumors began spreading when social media users reported not seeing the doll during a paranormal tour. This led to wild speculation, especially after a fire broke out at Nottoway Resort in White Castle—an incident some falsely linked to the doll’s disappearance.

However, Dan Rivera of the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) quickly addressed the rumors. He shared a video showing the Annabelle doll safe inside her glass case at the Warrens Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut.

Rivera confirmed there was no movement or mishap involving the doll. “She is not missing,” he stated clearly, putting an end to the online frenzy. Many users also reposted the video, urging others not to fall for misinformation.

The Annabelle doll, a Raggedy Ann figure believed to be possessed since the 1970s, has long intrigued fans of the paranormal. Though its story inspired films, the actual doll has always remained locked away in the museum for safety reasons.

Officials further clarified that the Louisiana fire was completely unrelated to the doll. They blamed the panic on baseless online claims and reminded the public to verify facts before sharing such alarming news.