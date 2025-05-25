PM Shehbaz begins four-nation tour amid rising tensions with India

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Turkiye on Sunday, starting his four-nation regional tour amid increasing tensions between Pakistan and India. The tour aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and gain support from regional partners.

He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. The tour includes visits to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan and will continue until May 30.

During the trip, PM Shehbaz is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with the leaders of these countries. Discussions will cover key issues including bilateral cooperation, regional peace, and international challenges, with a focus on unity during a time of heightened regional stress.

Notably, the prime minister will use the tour to thank these friendly nations for their support during Pakistan’s recent standoff with India. Officials say these talks are crucial for building consensus on peace and mutual respect in South Asia.

In Tajikistan, PM Shehbaz will attend the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, set for May 29-30. The event will bring attention to the urgent issue of climate change and regional environmental cooperation.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with PM Shehbaz to discuss political and security developments. Bilawal briefed the prime minister on recent diplomatic efforts related to India-Pakistan tensions and shared updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.