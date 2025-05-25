Pakistan ranks among safest in META region for web threats in Q1 2025: Kaspersky report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded the second lowest rate of web-based cyber threats in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region during the first quarter of 2025, according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

The report, released by Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team, highlights key digital security trends across the META region. These include threats like ransomware, mobile vulnerabilities, AI-driven attacks, and activities by advanced persistent threat (APT) groups. Saudi Arabia ranked as the safest country in the region, with Pakistan just behind.

On the other hand, Türkiye and Kenya experienced the highest number of users affected by web threats, followed by Qatar, Nigeria, and South Africa. Kaspersky noted that attacks in the META region are becoming more complex, with hackers using advanced techniques to bypass detection.

Meanwhile, ransomware remains a major global concern. Kaspersky reported a slight global increase in ransomware attacks, rising to 0.44% in 2024. In the META region, the Middle East saw a 0.07% increase, Türkiye 0.06%, and Africa 0.01%. These figures show that ransomware is still a growing issue, especially for high-value targets.

Sergey Lozhkin, Head of Kaspersky’s META and APAC research teams, emphasized the need for strong cybersecurity defenses. “Organizations must stay alert and adopt a layered approach with real-time monitoring, backups, and user awareness to defend against ransomware and evolving threats,” he said.

Overall, the report calls for proactive digital security measures across public and private sectors. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, countries like Pakistan must continue to invest in cybersecurity to protect both individual users and national infrastructure.