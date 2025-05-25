India’s Suspension of Indus waters treaty puts 240 million lives at risk, warns Pakistan at UN

In a strong statement at the United Nations, Pakistan has warned that India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a dangerous move that threatens the survival of over 240 million people. The Pakistani envoy, Usman Jadoon, called India’s action a clear violation of international law and urged the global community to act before the situation leads to a humanitarian crisis.

Addressing a special UN session on water protection during armed conflicts, Jadoon condemned India’s attempt to weaponize water, calling it illegal under international human rights and treaty laws. He added that blocking or diverting river flows that feed millions in Pakistan would never be accepted and demanded India fulfill its legal obligations.

Pakistan also highlighted alarming remarks by Indian leadership, such as threats to “starve Pakistan,” calling them reckless and dangerous. According to Pakistani officials, India’s move is part of a broader strategy to create instability in the region and apply non-military pressure on Islamabad by targeting vital water resources.

This warning comes as tensions rise over India’s recent decision to bypass treaty mechanisms and undermine the World Bank’s role as guarantor of the 1960 agreement. Pakistan sees the move as part of India’s long-term strategy to weaken regional cooperation frameworks and damage Islamabad’s global image.

Pakistan has already begun exploring legal actions, including taking the issue to the International Court of Justice or the Permanent Court of Arbitration. Officials stressed that water is essential for Pakistan’s agriculture, power, and drinking needs, and any disruption could cripple its economy and cause mass suffering.

Finally, Pakistan urged the UN Security Council to closely monitor the situation and take timely steps to prevent further escalation. Pakistan reaffirmed its support for international efforts to protect water during conflicts and warned that using it as a political or military weapon is both unacceptable and destabilizing.