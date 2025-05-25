Punjab makes history with Rs15.35 billion from digital cattle auctions

LAHORE – May 25, 2025: For the first time in Punjab’s history, all 112 cattle markets held fully digital auctions, generating an impressive Rs15.35 billion in just three days. The auctions, conducted from May 21 to May 23, were managed by the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Using PITB’s e-Auction System and the PayZen digital payment gateway, the platform received over 2,788 bids from across the province. The Multan division led the way, bringing in Rs2.63 billion, followed by Lahore with Rs2.04 billion and Bahawalpur with Rs2.02 billion in revenue.

This initiative is part of the provincial government’s broader push for digital transformation in public services. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has previously emphasized the need to modernize governance through technology, aiming to increase transparency and efficiency in key sectors.

PCMMDC Chairman Ibrahim Tariq Shafi praised the success of the auctions, calling it a major step towards reforming the cattle market system. He noted that digital tools have helped reduce inefficiencies and improved overall revenue collection across the province.

Meanwhile, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the benefits of the e-Auction System and PayZen Gateway, stating that such platforms play a vital role in boosting government performance and service delivery. He also stressed the importance of expanding digital solutions to other sectors.

Overall, the success of these digital auctions marks a new chapter in Punjab’s economic management, showing how technology can streamline traditional processes and drive significant revenue for the government.