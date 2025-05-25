LAHORE – May 25, 2025: India is reportedly pressuring the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan back on its grey list, in what experts call a deliberate attempt to derail Pakistan’s economic progress. According to international and diplomatic sources, Delhi has also opposed World Bank funding for Islamabad.

A senior Indian official, quoted by Reuters, stated that India would protest Pakistan’s upcoming financial support from the World Bank. “We will not miss any opportunity in opposing Pakistan,” the official said, revealing India’s plans to influence global financial institutions.

Pakistani political analysts have strongly condemned the move, saying India is waging a propaganda campaign to economically isolate Pakistan. They claim that the FATF dossier submitted by India is based on baseless allegations meant to create financial pressure on Islamabad.

Moreover, India’s objection to $20 billion in World Bank development projects for Pakistan has been seen as another sign of its hostile intentions. Experts argue that these actions are designed to block Pakistan’s recovery and fuel instability in the region.

However, Pakistan has urged the international community not to fall for India’s narrative. Officials stress that Pakistan continues to meet global financial standards and has shown a strong commitment to peace and economic reforms.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan was removed from the FATF grey list in 2022 after meeting all required benchmarks. International lenders, including the IMF, have praised Pakistan’s progress. IMF Director Julie Kozack recently confirmed Pakistan’s successful reform track, reinforcing confidence in its financial management.