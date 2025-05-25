Sindh launches free eye screening program for school students

KARACHI – May 25, 2025: The Sindh Education Department has rolled out a province-wide eye screening initiative for students in government schools, aiming to tackle rising vision problems linked to mobile phone use. This move follows growing concerns among educators and health experts about children’s declining eyesight.

Under the new program, a non-governmental organization (NGO) has received official approval to conduct eye tests in schools across all districts. Students who require vision correction will receive free eyeglasses as part of the campaign. The department has also instructed school heads to fully support and facilitate the screenings.

Dr. Fouzia Khan, Chief Advisor of the Curriculum Wing, emphasized the urgency of the initiative. “The increasing use of mobile phones is harming children’s eyesight. It’s essential that school leaders cooperate so students can avoid long-term vision issues,” she stated.

Experts believe early detection of conditions such as nearsightedness and farsightedness is critical to a child’s learning and well-being. Undiagnosed vision problems can lead to poor academic performance and reduced quality of life, especially in underprivileged communities with limited access to healthcare.

In many areas, children are not screened for vision issues due to financial constraints and lack of awareness. Health professionals have long called for mandatory eye exams at school admission to catch problems early and ensure timely treatment.

This initiative marks a positive step toward preventing avoidable eye conditions and supporting student success in the classroom. Authorities hope it will lead to healthier learning environments and better academic outcomes across Sindh.