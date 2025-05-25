Saad Bin Munawar makes history as first Pakistani to summit everest from North side

ISLAMABAD – May 25, 2025: Saad Bin Munawar has become the first Pakistani to climb Mount Everest from its more dangerous and rarely attempted North Side, marking a major milestone in the country’s mountaineering history. The north route, which begins in Tibet, is known for its harsh weather, steep terrain, and greater technical difficulty.

Saad reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain (8,848.86 meters) on May 24 with a team led by the adventure company Imagine Nepal. His group included several expert climbers, including Dawa Gyalje Sherpa, who completed his 14th ascent of an 8,000-meter peak, along with other international mountaineers and Sherpas.

This climb is a huge personal triumph for Saad and a proud moment for Pakistan. The Alpine Club of Pakistan and outdoor adventure enthusiasts across the country praised his historic achievement. His successful ascent adds to his impressive resume, which already includes being the first Pakistani to summit Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak outside Asia.

Saad’s official Facebook page confirmed the feat, stating that he “raised the green flag at the summit of [the] highest peak in the world.” It also mentioned that he safely descended to Camp 3 for the night and requested prayers for a safe return to base camp in the coming days.

Unlike the more commonly used Nepalese side, the North Side of Everest poses unique challenges due to its extreme winds and colder conditions. Few climbers attempt this route, making Saad’s success all the more remarkable. Weather delays initially held the team back, but they took advantage of a short weather window to make the final push.

With this achievement, Saad Bin Munawar joins the ranks of elite climbers worldwide and inspires a new generation of Pakistani adventurers to dream big and aim high in the world of extreme mountaineering.