Pakistan’s bank borrowing rises to Rs2.7 trillion amid growing budget pressure

KARACHI – May 25, 2025: Pakistan’s government borrowing from commercial banks surged to Rs2,700 billion by early May 2025, highlighting rising fiscal pressure in the second half of the financial year. This increase came despite the government repaying Rs1,500 billion in the first half of FY2025, thanks to strong liquidity from the State Bank’s Rs2,700 billion profit.

According to the State Bank’s latest data, total borrowing from July 1 to May 9 remained much lower compared to the previous year, when it stood at Rs6,076 billion during the same period. The borrowing trend this year initially reflected the IMF’s strict fiscal deficit limits, aimed at continuing financial support from the global lender.

However, during the second half of the fiscal year, cash demands grew rapidly, prompting the government to return to heavy borrowing from banks. Analysts say this shift marks a significant turnaround from last year when the government relied heavily on net borrowing to fund its expenses.

Topline Securities CEO Muhammad Sohail stated that Pakistan’s fiscal deficit for FY2025 is expected to shrink to around 5.4–5.5% of GDP, down from 6.8% in FY2024—its lowest in nine years. Yet, high interest rates and inflation have made borrowing expensive, with the government allocating a massive Rs9,775 billion—nearly half of the Rs18,870 billion total budget—for interest payments in FY2025.

Additionally, sources suggest that rising tensions with India could lead to higher defense spending in the upcoming budget, now postponed to June 10. This would require either boosting revenue or facing a wider fiscal deficit, which already stands at a projected Rs7,283 billion and may grow further due to increased expenses.

Weak economic growth continues to weigh on revenues, forcing the government to cut customs duty from 19% to 9.5% to reduce import costs and boost industrial activity. As a result, GDP growth has been revised down to 2.68%, far below the initial 3.6% target, with official projections now placing growth at just 2.6% for FY2025.