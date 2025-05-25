Severe storms across Punjab claim 8 lives, 45 others injured: PDMA

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated on Saturday that severe storms across Punjab have resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and injuries to 45 others.

A preliminary report issued by PDMA said that the fatalities occurred due to the collapse of dilapidated buildings and accidents at unsafe locations.

Three deaths were reported in Jhelum, while one fatality each occurred in Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, and Nankana Sahib.

Numerous mud and old houses were damaged by the storm. In Lahore, incidents of fallen trees and damaged solar panels were also reported.

Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabeel Javed, has instructed authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

All commissioners, deputy commissioners, and rescue services across the province have been directed to remain on high alert.

In Gul Afshan Colony, a young man died after a tree fell on him during the storm. In West Colony, a woman died when the roof of a house collapsed, according to rescue sources.

In Dhoke Wahab Din, a hotel waiter was killed after a wall collapsed. Near the cattle market in Dina, three people sustained serious injuries when a wall fell. In Pind Dadan Khan, the roof of a house collapsed, injuring four people.

Solar panels and hoarding boards installed on rooftops of several houses were also blown down. Damage to citizens’ vehicles and motorbikes was reported.

Separately, in Pasrur, a house wall collapsed as a result of heavy rain.

A 60-year-old man, Tariq, was injured after being trapped under the debris, according to Rescue officials.

Rescue teams recovered the injured man from the rubble and transported him to hospital.

A factory roof collapsed on Lahore road in Sheikhupura, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to five others, according to Rescue officials. The five injured individuals were taken to hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Shehzad, Rescue sources confirmed.

A wall collapsed near Bhubtian Chowk as a result of strong winds, the Edhi Foundation reported. Two people were injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment, according to an Edhi spokesperson.

The injured have been identified as 25-year-old Usman and 20-year-old Hasnain.

A severe dust and windstorm swept through Phoolnagar and surrounding areas, affecting daily life and causing power outages citywide. Electricity supply was suspended across Phoolnagar due to the storm.

A strong storm followed by heavy rainfall and hail hit Noorpur Thal and nearby areas. The rain brought relief from the intense heat and improved the weather conditions.

Several shop shades and solar panels were blown away due to the high winds. A thick dust storm made visibility poor, creating nighttime conditions during the day.

Strong winds brought relief from the intense heat, making the weather pleasant across the region.

Dust-laden winds gave daytime an appearance of night in Pattoki and nearby areas.

A powerful dust storm created darkness during the day. Heavy rainfall and cold winds broke the heatwave, significantly improving the weather. Several WAPDA feeders tripped due to the strong windstorm, causing power outages in various areas.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the administration and rescue teams to remain on high alert due to the forecast of storms and heavy rainfall. The chief minister took notice of low-lying areas being submerged following torrential rain in Rawalpindi and other cities. She instructed administrative officers to take immediate measures to prevent further flooding. Emergency steps have been ordered for the swift drainage of water from low-lying areas in Rawalpindi.