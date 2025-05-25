X hit by global outage, Pakistan also affected

Billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is facing a mass outage affecting multiple countries, including Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed on Saturday.

“This disruption follows a similar global outage faced by the platform on Thursday, May 22, which lasted for several hours before being resolved by the platform itself, the authority said in a statement.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) on Saturday noted that social media platform X is facing a mass global outage, including in Pakistan, but stated that the country’s internet services “remain fully functional”.

According to a statement, the telecom body said that this disruption follows a similar one reported on Thursday, which was resolved by the platform itself.

“PTA’s investigation into the matter has confirmed that there are no technical issues at Pakistan’s internet gateways,” the statement read. “All other internet services across the country remain fully functional.”

The PTA added that global internet observatory NetBlocks also confirmed that the outages are international and “not related to any country-level internet disruptions or filtering”.

Users in Pakistan earlier reported mass disruption on the social media platform, with real-time monitor Downdetector showing a peak of 372 outages at 5:36pm.

Over 600 complaints in total were reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that X was down for tens of thousands of users in the United States on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 25,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 8:39am EDT (1239 GMT), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources.