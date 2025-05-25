LHC rejects pleas filed against PM Shehbaz, sons’ acquittal in graft case

A big relief for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his two sons as the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday rejected the petition filed against their acquittal by a central court in a money laundering case due to the non-perusal of the case. LHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Aalia Neelum rejected the petition filed by an assistant to the former prime minister Imran Khan on the accountability, Shahzad Akbar against PM Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz. In July 2023, a special court in Lahore had aquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz and others in a Rs16 billion money laundering case, in which Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif have already been given clean chit. Special Central Court Judge Bakht Fakhar Bahzad had also directed secretary establishment to take legal action against Shahzad Akbar, advisor to former premier Imran Khan as well as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) former director general and some other FIA officials for lodging a frivolous and baseless case.