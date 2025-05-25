Karachi to Lahore flight faces extreme turbulence

A private airline flight en route from Karachi to Lahore faced extreme turbulence after entering a powerful windstorm. According to reports, the aircraft remained caught in the storm for several minutes, causing panic among passengers, many of whom were heard reciting verses during the terrifying ordeal. Due to the severe weather, the pilot decided to turn the aircraft back. Demonstrating exceptional skill, the pilot safely redirected the plane with support from air traffic control, and the flight returned to Karachi without incident. Another flight, PK 6385, travelling from Islamabad to Lahore, was also diverted to Karachi due to similar weather conditions. Meanwhile, the departure of two more flights, PK 305 and PF 405, from Karachi to Lahore has been delayed because of the storm in Lahore. Other flights from various cities to Karachi have also been cancelled due to the poor weather. The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to various areas of Lahore. A tree branch fell inside the Lahore High Court, and another tree collapsed in the city’s zoo. Several vehicles were damaged in parking areas due to fallen trees. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has instructed the administration and rescue teams to remain on high alert in light of the ongoing storm and rainfall.