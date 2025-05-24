Sex offenders to face high-tech surveillance under new CCD initiative

It has been decided to strictly monitor criminals who are addicted to sexual violence against minors and girls across Punjab, including Lahore. The CCD will install electric bands on criminals in rape and molestation cases. In the second phase, device bands will also be installed on suspects involved in serious crimes across the province.

Crime Control Department sources say that electronic bands will be fixed on the ankles of criminals in the style of modern countries. In cases of two or more rapes or molestations, electric bands will be applied to the challenged criminals. The electric bands will be connected to the CCD control room. After the bands are applied, the criminals will be confined to a specific area.

Locations and updates will be revealed every hour through the electric band. An immediate alert will be generated in case the band is damaged or removed. Criminals with electric bands will have to seek permission from the relevant CCD authorities as soon as they leave the specified area.

Sources further said that the electric band will be removed after a specified time of good behaviour. CCD will initially distribute 30 electric bands in Lahore and one throughout the province. The work of installing electric bands for monitoring will start in the next 1 to 2 days.

Initially, criminals who are habitual rapists and abusers will be monitored. In contrast, in the second phase, other criminals who commit serious crimes will also be confined to a specific area by wearing bands.