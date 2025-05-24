President, PM felicitate Naila Kiani on reaching Kangchenjunga peak

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday congratulated Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani on becoming the first Pakistani woman to summit Kangchenjunga peak.

The president lauded Naila Kiani for scaling the world’s third highest peak and extended best wishes for her future, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

“I commend her for bringing laurels to Pakistan in the field of mountaineering,” he added.

President Zardari further said that Pakistani women were talented and serving in various fields.

It was encouraging to witness women’s achievements in the field of mountaineering, he added.

PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated mountaineer Naila Kiani for scaling the world’s third highest peak of Mountain Kanchenjunga.

The prime minister congratulated Naila Kiani on becoming the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Kanchenjunga, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued in Islamabad on Saturday.

“Pakistanis are making their country proud in every field of sports,” he added.

The prime minister further said that setting records in challenging sports like mountaineering by Pakistani women was a source of strength.