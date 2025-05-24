Maryam emerges as leading voice of Pakistan’s youth: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Maryam Nawaz has emerged as the most favoured leader among the younger generation. She said that the enthusiasm of youth witnessed at recent events where electric bikes, scholarships, and laptops were distributed is a clear reflection of this fact.

“Maryam Nawaz has not just made promises-she has won the hearts of young people through concrete action. She further stated that the youth of the country are now tired of politics rooted in violence and destruction, and are seeking positive change.

She strongly criticized those elements who manipulated young minds for their own malicious political agendas, saying, “Such people are, in fact, the real enemies of the youth.”

The Minister emphasized that the future of Pakistan lies with its youth and that the nation’s destiny is in their hands. She said Maryam Nawaz is “handing over laptops to the youth-not batons embedded with nails.”

Bokhari added that Maryam Nawaz has fulfilled all the promises she made to the youth, while those who falsely claimed to represent them have only incited unrest and have now been exposed.

She concluded by saying that Punjab is currently leading all provinces in terms of development, prosperity, and good governance-clear evidence of Maryam Nawaz’s policies based on merit, transparency, and effective administration.