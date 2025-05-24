Murad, IsDB team discuss WASH project, houses for flood affectees

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with a high-level delegation from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), led by Regional Director Dr. Walid Abdelwahab and the discussion focused on two key projects: the Sindh Flood Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project (SFEHRP) and the Sindh Integrated Health and Women Empowerment Project, both of which involve collaboration with the World Bank.

The meeting took place at CM House and included Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, and CEO SPHF Khalid Shaikh. The IsDB delegation included Country Manager Ishtiaq Akbar and IsDB Pakistan Representative Muhammad Alio Yazdai, among others.

The Chief Minister welcomed Dr. Abdelwahab and expressed gratitude for the IsDB’s support in rebuilding homes for the flood-affected population.

The IsDB is financing $200 million for the reconstruction of houses for those affected by the flooding. The Chief Minister stated that Sindh government, in partnership with international collaborators and NGOs, is actively implementing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) projects in various districts to improve public health, particularly in flood-affected and underserved communities. In response to the Chief Minister’s request, the IsDB agreed to provide additional support for the WASH project.

Murad Shah emphasised that the SFEHRP and WASH projects have been designed to enable owner-driven, multi-hazard resilient reconstruction of core housing units following the 2022 floods.

Regarding the physical progress of the projects, the Chief Minister mentioned that the first installment of Rs 75,000 has been processed for 155,000 beneficiaries to start reconstructing their homes. Additionally, the second installment of Rs 100,000 has been processed for 72,384 beneficiaries, the third installment of Rs 100,000 has been processed for 21,645 beneficiaries, and the fourth and final installment of Rs 25,000 has been processed for 1,494 beneficiaries who have completed their houses.

Sindh Integrated Health & Women Empowerment Project: This $280 million project involves financing of $50 million from the IsDB, $30 million from the Sindh government, and $200 million from foreign fund assistance (FPA).

Murad Shah explained that the project aims to enhance the utilisation and quality of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent, and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) services for poor and vulnerable populations, particularly adolescents and women, in targeted areas of the province.”

The process to hire a third-party firm to oversee the skill development of 6,000 eligible women has begun in consultation with the IsDB.

Under the program, 124 government dispensaries will be rehabilitated and upgraded, with diagnostic and preliminary design reports already completed. The survey for the rehabilitation and upgradation of a Regional Training Institute has also been conducted, and estimates for the rehabilitation have been shared with IsDB.