Book launching ceremony: Syed Nasir Shah honors Aslam Gordaspuri’s legacy

Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning & Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while speaking as the chief guest at the launch ceremony of renowned intellectual Aslam Gordaspuri’s book “The Role of Civil Society and Intellectuals”, stated that Aslam Gordaspuri had endured lifelong hardships for standing by truth and justice. Despite these challenges, he never stepped back from speaking or writing the truth and always remained steadfast in his stance.

The event was held at the Arts Council and was presided over by Dr. Syed Jaffar Ahmed. Prominent personalities including Dr. Riaz Sheikh, Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Mehnaz Rahman, Farukh Sohail Goindi, Ali Sajjad, Mujahid Barelvi, and Dr. Nazir Mahmood were also present.

Addressing the audience, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah remarked that being invited as the chief guest among such distinguished individuals was an honor he did not feel worthy of. He added that he had traveled from China specifically to attend the launch of Aslam Gordaspuri’s book. “Among our entire family, Aslam Gordaspuri is the most admirable personality,” he said. “From childhood to now, I have seen him as a great man who stood with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto politically. He also served as a member of parliament.”

The Minister further said that they have always seen Aslam Gordaspuri in hardship, often imprisoned, and possibly there is no jail in Punjab where they haven’t visited him. “Even when not in prison, he would be exiled from the province,” he noted. Praising Gordaspuri’s works, the minister called his books exceptional.

On this occasion, he recited a couplet by Aslam Gordaspuri:”Zindagi itni ghaneemat to nahin jiske liye Ahd-e-kam zarf ki har baat gawara kar lein” (“Life is not so precious that we should tolerate every indignity of a petty era.”) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah concluded by thanking all the guests present at the event. At the end of the ceremony, Aslam Gordaspuri presented a copy of his book as a gift to Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.