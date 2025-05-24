JI threatens to besiege K-Electric for overbilling

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has threatened to besiege K-Electric for overbilling and increase in electricity charges.

Addressing a news conference at Idara Noor-ul-Haq in Karachi on Saturday, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced that Jamaat-e-Islami will stage a demonstration to express solidarity with Palestinian on May 31, 2025.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman expressed his anger over unscheduled load-shedding in Karachi. He said that peoples of Karachi are fed up of this situation.

He accused K-Electric to pay kick-backs to all political parties to avail benefits. He demanded government to reduce electricity charges.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that during census the population of Karachi was not counted correctly and showed less numbers.

He appealed all the political parties to take part in demonstration being staged in support of Palestinians.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that government should address all issues being faced by people of Balochistan.

He said that government should take effective steps to bring the wealthy people into tax net.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman asked to government to probe North Waziristan incident.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman vowed to provide logistic support to Palestinian and said that boycott of Israeli products will continue. He said that Pakistan is a nuclear power state while India prefer proxies.