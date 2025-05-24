Transparency, merit key to energy projects: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah emphasized the timely completion of all ongoing development projects under the Energy Department, with strict adherence to merit and transparency. He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level review meeting held regarding the department’s current projects and the proposed schemes for the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26. The meeting was attended by Chairman of Planning & Development Board Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary of the Energy Department Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, Project Director of SSEP Mahfooz Qazi, CEO of STDC Saleem Shaikh and heads of various departments. During the meeting, all relevant officers provided detailed updates on the ongoing development schemes under their respective departments. A briefing was also given regarding the proposed development projects for the fiscal year 2025–26.Minister Energy directed that any obstacles in the implementation of ongoing projects should be removed promptly. A comprehensive review of the proposed schemes for the upcoming fiscal year was also conducted. Nasir Shah further instructed that all legal and documentation processes related to upcoming projects must be completed in a timely manner. He also directed the preparation of budget proposals for incomplete projects being carried out with the support of the World Bank, to ensure their timely completion as well. Najam Ahmed Shah assured that he and his department are fully committed to providing all possible support for the planning and documentation of development schemes. In case of any issues, the technical team of the P&D department may be contacted for assistance.