Railways to operate 5 special trains on Eid

Pakistan Railways will operate five Eid Special Trains on the occasion of Eid-ul Azha to facilitate passengers. According to the Railways spokesperson, these special trains will run from 2nd to 4th of next month between various cities. The first special train will depart Karachi Cantt station for Lahore on 2nd of next month at 1:00 pm.

The second train will depart Quetta for Peshawar Cantt on 3rd of next month at 10:00 am.

On the same day, the third train will leave Lahore for Karachi Cantt at 5:00 pm whereas the fourth special train will depart Karachi City for Rawalpindi at 8:00 pm. The fifth train will leave Karachi Cantt for Lahore on 4th of next month at 8:00 pm.