Four young tourists from Gujrat die in GB road plunge

Four tourists died when their car fell into a ravine while they were on their way to Gilgit-Baltistan from Gujrat. The accident occurred near Satak Police Station. All the dead persons were later identified as Wasif Shehzad, Umar Ehsan, Suleman Nasrullah and Usman Dar. Sources said that four young men were left for Northern Areas for recreational purpose on May 11, 2025.

Soon after receiving the report of the accident, Rescue 1122 and Al-Khidmat teams reached the spot.

Sources further revealed that all the four men reached Gilgit and then Hunza a few days earlier in a white Honda Civic, bearing registration plate, ANE 805. Earlier, the tourists made the final contact with their families on the night of May 15, when they departed from Gilgit for Skardu.

Their families confirmed that the last phone communication occurred near the Danyor area. One of the individuals had informed his family that they were heading to Skardu. They had stayed at Mohsin Lodge before continuing their journey toward Skardu on the morning of May 16.

Since then, their mobile phones remained switched off, and they have not made any contact with any relative or friend. However, police said the car did not pass through any of the security checkpoints along the route.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gilgit Zahoor Ahmed confirmed that police have expanded the search operation.