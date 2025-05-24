Islamabad metro, electric bus fares hiked by 100%

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday announced a 100% increase in the fares of metro and electric buses operating in Islamabad, effective from May 26.

According to media reports, the one-way fare for all metro and electric buses has been raised from Rs 50 to Rs 100. Additionally, the stop-to-stop fare for buses running under CDA jurisdiction has also been increased to Rs 100.

The metro and electric feeder bus services operate on 17 routes across Islamabad, catering to over 90,000 passengers daily. The fare hike is expected to impact the daily commute of these passengers significantly.