Three die as dumper crushes Qingqi rickshaw, bike

Three people died when a speeding sand-loaded dumper fell on a Qingqi rickshaw and a motorcycle in Lahore on Saturday morning.

Two people were dead on the spot while the third breathed his last in the hospital.

The accident occurred near the traffic signal near LDA Avenue-I in Lahore.

Soon after receiving the report of the accident, a Rescue 1122 team and local police rushed the site and shifted the dead bodies and the injured to Jinnah Hospital.

The deceased were later identified as Umair 32, Tayyab 25 and Waseem 30.

Due to the accident, traffic was jammed on all the surrounding roads and commuters faced a lot of difficulties in reaching their destinations.