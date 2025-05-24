Over 6,000 Markhors thriving in KP as Govt celebrates world Markhor day

On the occasion of World Markhor Day, Pir Maswar Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Wildlife, on Saturday, emphasized the significance of raising public awareness about the importance of the Markhor, the threats it faces, its role in the ecosystem, and the urgent need for its conservation. In his official message, Pir Maswar Khan stated that the provincial government is fully committed to the preservation of this iconic wild goat species and has undertaken comprehensive measures to ensure its protection.