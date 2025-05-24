IED Attacks: Pakistan Records Second-Highest Global Casualties

Pakistan ranked seventh in the world for civilian casualties from explosive weapons and second most affected nation in terms of casualties from improvised explosive devices (IEDs) last year, UK-based monitor Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) said this week.

In its annual report, the AOAV said it had recorded 67,026 deaths and injuries as a result of the use of explosive weapons around the world, which was the highest since 2010.

The report said 89% of 59,524 civilians were either killed or wounded by explosive weapons in 2024, adding that 41% of them, or 24,147 individuals, were killed in incidents of explosive violence.

Pakistan was the seventh most affected country for civilians harmed by explosive weapons last year, with 790 civilian casualties (210 killed) in 248 incidents, a 9% decrease from 2023. However, there was a 11% increase in incidents compared to 218 in 2023.

“The majority of civilian harm was attributed to non-state actors, who were reportedly responsible for 76% (603) of civilian casualties. In particular, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) killed and injured 119 civilians in Pakistan last year,” the report read.

“The Islamic State (Daesh) affiliate in the region, Islamic State – Khorasan Province (IS-KP), was the reported perpetrator of 45 civilian casualties in Pakistan last year, down from 194 recorded civilian casualties in 2023. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) killed and injured 10 civilians last year, down from 32 in 2023.”

Unknown non-state actors accounted for 54% of civilian casualties (423), down from 541 recorded in 2023, in Pakistan. The BLA was the reported perpetrator of 15% (119) civilian casualties, marking a 440% increase from 22 in 2023.

Pakistan is currently battling twin insurgencies: one led my religiously motivated groups, including the TTP, mainly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and the other by ethno-nationalist Baloch separatist groups like the BLA in Balochistan.

Islamabad has frequently accused Afghanistan and India of supporting the TTP, BLA and other militant groups who have mounted their attacks in Pakistan in recent years. Kabul and New Delhi deny the accusations.

In terms of IEDs, Lebanon saw the highest level of harm globally, with 3,373 civilians killed and injured across only 16 incidents, accounting for 58% of civilian casualties from IED attacks globally, according to the report.

Pakistan saw the second highest level of civilian harm due to IED attacks, with AOAV recording 485 civilian casualties (139 fatalities) in 132 incidents.

“This is a 30% decrease in civilian casualties, but an 8 % increase in incidents,” the monitor said.

Other countries which saw elevated levels of civilian harm from IEDs in 2024 included Nigeria (385 civilian casualties), Iran (378), Somalia (270), Syria (253), Afghanistan (170), and Myanmar (84).