Alkhidmat Foundation launches ‘Qurbani Fi Sabilillah 2025’ campaign

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has formally launched its annual Qurbani Fi Sabilillah 2025 campaign, announcing the sacrifice of 10,000 animals during Eid-ul-Adha to distribute meat among more than two million underprivileged individuals. The announcement was made during a press conference held at Alkhidmat’s head office in Lahore.

Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman, President of Alkhidmat Foundation, stated that this year’s campaign will benefit deserving families across Pakistan-including orphans, widows, prisoners, the transgender community, and other marginalized groups. In addition, the Foundation has made arrangements to carry out Eid sacrifices for displaced Palestinians in Egypt, Jordan, Al-Quds, and the West Bank.

The campaign includes the sacrifice of 6,000 large and 4,000 small animals. “With the support of our donors and volunteers, we aim to bring Eid joy to those who need it most,” said Dr. Rehman. He further announced that, as in previous years, he will personally celebrate Eid with Palestinian refugees in Egypt and participate in the distribution of sacrificial meat. “We stand with them in solidarity so they are not alone during this sacred occasion.”

Dr. Rehman also acknowledged the strong trust placed in Alkhidmat by overseas Pakistanis and international Muslim organizations. “Every Qurbani entrusted to us is carried out in full compliance with Islamic principles, with complete transparency and reporting,” he added.

Vice President Zikrullah Mujahid highlighted Alkhidmat’s extensive operational network across all provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. “Our trained volunteers, monitoring committees, and veterinary professionals ensure that every step-from animal purchase to meat distribution-is handled with care, integrity, and religious adherence,” he said.

Mr. Mujahid also emphasized the modernization of the Qurbani process, including the use of model cattle farms, certified slaughterhouses, refrigerated transport, and organized delivery systems. Public awareness initiatives regarding religious obligations, hygiene, and proper hide preservation are also integral to the campaign.

Referring to Pakistan’s worsening economic conditions, he noted, “In 2024, the poverty rate increased by 7%, with over 13 million more people falling below the poverty line. There are families who cannot afford two meals a day. Through this Qurbani project, we ensure that nutritious meat reaches those who need it most.”

The press conference was chaired by Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman and attended by Zikrullah Mujahid (Vice President), Ikram ul Haq Subhani (President, Alkhidmat Punjab), Prof. Dr. Ejaz Nazir (Secretary General, Lahore Region), and Aamir Mehmood Cheema (National Director, Community Services).