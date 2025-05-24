Diplomacy, Decluttered

There’s a time to speak softly. And a time to knock loudly. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is doing the latter; knocking on the doors of Ankara, Tehran, Baku, and Dushanbe. And not a moment too soon.

Because Pakistan’s story, the real one, bloodied by provocation, tempered by restraint, and muddied by decades of inconsistent messaging, has too often gone unheard. While Delhi roars about “terror proxies” and peddles dossiers across FATF corridors, Islamabad has historically mumbled in half-measures, leaning more on closed-door engagements than assertive diplomacy.

So when the state finally dispatches a high-level mission, armed not with talking points, but with a case rooted in law, fact, and the scars of regional imbalance, it deserves more than polite applause. It deserves institutional alignment. A government, a cabinet, and a civil service willing to back diplomacy with discipline, and clarity at home with credibility abroad.

That won’t come easy.

Because even as Islamabad hits the tarmac abroad, things remain shaky on the ground. A fragile coalition clings to power. The economy staggers. And the country’s rights narrative falters, especially when it’s trying to preach stability and humanitarian restraint abroad.

Meanwhile, India’s strategy isn’t subtle. A unilateral “suspension” of the Indus Waters Treaty. A renewed push to grey-list Pakistan at FATF. Silence over Manipur, megaphones for Balochistan. The hypocrisy isn’t hard to spot but it still needs to be called out, not just whispered about.

Here, the Foreign Office deserves its due. For years, foreign policy has oscillated between trumped-up portfolios and media soundbites. This campaign suggests a return to form: professional diplomacy, patient persuasion, long-haul advocacy. Not slogans. Not sabre-rattling.

But let’s be clear: for the world to listen, Pakistan must first speak with one voice. That means reconciling policy chaos at home with diplomatic polish abroad. That means getting the political stakeholders onboard. That means treating rights not as Western baggage, but as Pakistani imperatives. And that means understanding that global credibility isn’t earned in conference halls. It’s earned in Quetta, Gilgit, and Karachi, when no one’s watching. Let the world hear the story. Let us, finally, own it. *