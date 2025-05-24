Treading the Tightrope

The government’s move to cancel passports and register FIRs against deported Pakistanis is being framed as a step toward protecting national dignity. The logic that such individuals embarrass the country abroad reflects a growing focus on perception over policy. But punishing the powerless seldom improves a nation’s standing.

There’s no denying the troubling statistics. Saudi Arabia has deported over 5,000 Pakistani beggars in the past 16 months alone. These stories (many more flowing in from other corners of the world) are reminders of the economic despair that drives people to desperate choices. Addressing this is a valid policy goal. But criminalizing the returnees en masse, regardless of individual circumstances, is neither just nor strategic.

While the Passports Act allows authorities to revoke travel documents in cases involving national interest, applying it to vulnerable deportees, especially without convictions, strains both the law and common sense. A passport is more than a document. It’s proof of nationality. Cancelling it can render a person effectively stateless, cut off from legal rights and mobility.

As a signatory to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), Pakistan is bound to protect its citizens’ right to movement and identity. Blanket bans without individualized review violate international norms and mirror concerning global trends where deportees and refugees are stripped of rights in the name of optics.

And the human fallout is real. Deportees often return with nothing–no savings, no safety net, and now possibly, no documents. Burdening them with criminal charges or blacklists only pushes more people into irregular migration and trafficking networks. Instead of curbing illegal movement, such policies risk deepening it.

More troubling is the deflection from root causes. Unemployment, inflation, lack of opportunity push people to leave. To focus only on deportees is to ignore the domestic failures that sent them abroad in the first place.

What Pakistan needs is structural reform: skills training, safe migration pathways, and reintegration programs. Not feel-good headlines.

Remittances from overseas Pakistanis exceed $30 billion annually. For a country that routinely finds itself struggling at the edge of precipice, these inflows are nothing short of lifelines. Alienating the diaspora, or turning potential contributors into criminals, serves no one. What’s needed is an iron-clad resolve to strike at the enablers and the facilitators of these illegal rackets.

Our image abroad will not improve by punishing the poor. It will improve when we treat our citizens with fairness and invest in why they left. *