A spider thrives by weaving webs, and the same is the case with India. India played the role of the spider in the geopolitical web of South Asia for many years, using stories of conflict to trap its neighbours in long-simmering grudges. The plan was simple: play on old grudges, elevate proxies’ voices, and take advantage of any weakness in the trust between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The ultimate goal of Delhi? To solidify its position as the regional hegemon and prevent any united front from challenging it. However, the web is currently chaotic. A new fabric of unity is being stitched together by Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China, a fabric that is gradually tearing apart India’s strategy of division.

The painful memories of Partition in 1947 are an important part of understanding this change. India became a major power in the region, but its deep-seated insecurities about a fragmented neighbourhood led to a policy of “managed chaos.

It tried to change the political situation in Sri Lanka and Nepal by putting diplomatic pressure on them while also supporting Baloch separatist groups in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The goal stayed the same: to keep Delhi’s neighbours divided, weak, and reliant on its kindness. But empires built on mistrust will always fall apart when the winds change directions, just like sandcastles made on changing tides.

Afghanistan and Pakistan share a 2,640-kilometer border and have a history that goes back hundreds of years. They also share many customs and markets. There is a connection between these two countries that goes beyond politics; it’s in the way they live their daily lives. People from both sides come together to visit Sufi shrines. They also trade things to make a living and tell stories of refugees who have crossed back and forth for generations.

Afghanistan and Pakistan share a 2,640-kilometer border and have a history that goes back hundreds of years.

In Beijing last week, Pakistan and Afghanistan took a big step forward in their shared ties. Foreign Ministers Mohammad Ishaq Dar of Pakistan and Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan did more than just shake hands. They were in serious talks to find ways to work together in the future. Their deals made it easier for goods to move across the border, connected Kabul to the most important parts of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and encouraged them to work together on security issues.

Afghanistan’s recent decision to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a big step towards connecting South and Central Asia and bridging geographical gaps as well as trade, development, and connectivity gaps. This sends a clear message against policies that try to keep countries separate. This merger makes Kabul and Gwadar more than just economic partners; it also sets the stage for a new era of regional dependence. It’s hard not to notice the big difference between India’s tired story of instability and separation and the real work that’s being done to build a united future while these big changes happen.

At its core, this growing alliance is a rejection of India’s plan to divide and destroy. India’s attempt to cut Pakistan off by spreading false information is different from what’s happening in the real world, where China is a reliable development partner and Afghanistan is pushing hard for the regional union. The growth of CPEC to the West shows how coherent regional plans can change things when outside forces try to cause strife. This isn’t just an economic effort. The trilateral consensus on trade, transit, and security speaks louder than India’s divisive propaganda.

Delhi’s attempts to isolate Pakistan and manipulate Afghan sentiments have utterly failed. The region is entering a new era that prioritises cooperation above conflict. Pakistan and Afghanistan have found common ground and are moving on with the same objective of stability and progress. The future is bright and will be moulded by common objectives rather than rivalry because Beijing’s investments have aided in the growth of this partnership. It is not merely a shift in politics; rather, it is an indication of a more profound shift in which collaboration results in sustained development and regional dominance.

The writer is a scholar at IIUI, a freelance content writer and a columnist. She can be reached at rakhshandamehtab @gmail.com.